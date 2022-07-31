Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369,945 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $22,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toews Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,251,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,748,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 968.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,903 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,458,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 756,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,524,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 668,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $96.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.93. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

