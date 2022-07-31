Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SCHM stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.77. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

