The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $23,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

HSY stock opened at $227.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $346.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.55.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

