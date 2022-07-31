Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $23,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $18.70 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

