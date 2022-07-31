Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 319,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $23,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $74.39 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.