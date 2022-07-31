Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 383,763 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,163,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,763 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $23,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 4,185.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

ET stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

