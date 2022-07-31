State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 52 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.2 %

RE stock opened at $261.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $245.79 and a one year high of $308.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

