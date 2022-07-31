W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 58.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.