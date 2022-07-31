Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Robert Half International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Price Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $79.14 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.79.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.