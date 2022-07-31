State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.77 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 96.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $77.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Incyte’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

