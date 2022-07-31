State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.99 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 61,919 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 40.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Bank of America cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.37.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.