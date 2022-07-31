State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in FMC by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $111.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

