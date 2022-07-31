State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 142 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 148,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 223,606 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $95.49 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average is $89.52.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.97.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

