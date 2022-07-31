State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 186,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $183.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.60 and a 200-day moving average of $181.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

