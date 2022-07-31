State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,397,000 after acquiring an additional 335,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $136.57 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

