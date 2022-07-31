State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after buying an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $30,928,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,464,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $124.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.80.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading

