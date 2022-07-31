State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.97.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.