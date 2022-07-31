State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RF. Citigroup lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

