State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 23.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after buying an additional 62,162 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 82.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $49.80 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

