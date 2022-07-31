State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,024 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of FOX by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 287.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.11 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

