State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 70 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $2,373,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.71.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $177.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $131.29 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.94 and a 200 day moving average of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.