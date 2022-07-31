State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.49 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.00.

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $2,645,331.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $330.49 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.32 and a 200-day moving average of $311.69.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

