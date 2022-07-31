State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,077 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 666,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 49,481 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 64.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 848,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 331,746 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amcor Stock Performance

In related news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at $260,199.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.