Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $357.69 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

