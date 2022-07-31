VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $189.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.19. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

