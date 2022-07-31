State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after buying an additional 3,111,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,152,000 after buying an additional 2,934,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after buying an additional 1,945,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,454,000 after buying an additional 1,349,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

