State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 170 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Northern Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after acquiring an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $99.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.14. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.14.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

