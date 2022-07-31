Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Curis worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 187,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 12,879.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $0.99 on Friday. Curis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 490.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Curis

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.