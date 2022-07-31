Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Asana by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,786 shares of company stock worth $316,462 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ASAN opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Asana Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

