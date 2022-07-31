ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 2,882 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,937,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

PDD stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

