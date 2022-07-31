Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $203,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $146.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.10. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $79.01 and a 12 month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $318.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -10.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.33.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

