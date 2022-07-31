ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 2.25. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

