ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Destination XL Group worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group Stock Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $4.14 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $259.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50.

Destination XL Group Profile

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.66 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

