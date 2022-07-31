Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 75,000 SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Separately, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $575,000.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHUAU opened at $10.12 on Friday. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Profile

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

