249,090 Shares in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $18,034,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,359,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,371,000 after buying an additional 2,085,660 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

