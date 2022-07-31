Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 55,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 120,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 41,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

