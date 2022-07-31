Rollins Financial Sells 542 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rollins Financial decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Emfo LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 84,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Shares of HD opened at $300.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.68. The company has a market cap of $309.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

