Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,071,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,089,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,950,000 after purchasing an additional 94,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viasat by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,680,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,833,000 after purchasing an additional 56,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 55,881 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSAT stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $68.76.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSAT. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

