John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Stake Raised by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) by 507.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,893 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period.

HPF stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

