LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $408.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.82. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.