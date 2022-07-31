Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Holdings Increased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR – Get Rating) by 1,490.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,502 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Healthcare Services Acquisition worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCAR. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 10.0% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HCAR opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

