Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,481 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Gores Technology Partners worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gores Technology Partners by 1,459.4% during the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 40,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37,652 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 2,870.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 380,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 367,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Gores Technology Partners stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Gores Technology Partners Profile

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

