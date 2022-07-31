Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 132,180 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 15,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASA opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

