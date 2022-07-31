Financial Advisory Service Inc. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $408.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

