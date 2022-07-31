Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 3.3% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

