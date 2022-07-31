Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $772,000 in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,776,000 after acquiring an additional 416,408 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,252,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,404,000 after purchasing an additional 120,481 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,248,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,319,000 after purchasing an additional 233,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,407,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after purchasing an additional 205,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 180,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Insider Transactions at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $756,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $136.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.00%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.