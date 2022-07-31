GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 17,036.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,079 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.