Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) by 3,569.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,664 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Gladstone Acquisition worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,982,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Gladstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Acquisition by 2,950.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 597,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 578,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Acquisition Stock Performance

GLEE opened at $10.14 on Friday. Gladstone Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Gladstone Acquisition Company Profile

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and agricultural sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

