Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $798,000 in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $78,000.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $56.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,387.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,387.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,505 shares of company stock worth $3,369,804 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

