Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of FTAC Hera Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HERA opened at $9.84 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

